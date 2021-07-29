Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. S&T Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $283.30. 47,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,097. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $200.33 and a 1-year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.