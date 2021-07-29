Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,478,954. The stock has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

