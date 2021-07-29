Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,161 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $53,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $993,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $124,834,000. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,377,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.44. The stock had a trading volume of 190,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,992. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.65.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.