Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $423.22. 36,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $424.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

