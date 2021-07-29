Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total value of $22,194,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,402,070 shares of company stock worth $807,269,557. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.02.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $14.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $358.41. 1,222,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,689,670. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.35. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

