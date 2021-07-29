Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.03. 45,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,457. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $287.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.04.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.73.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

