Cohort plc (CHRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CHRT opened at GBX 565 ($7.38) on Thursday. Cohort has a 1-year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 690.93 ($9.03). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 584.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £231.89 million and a PE ratio of 24.11.

About Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

