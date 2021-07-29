Cohort plc (CHRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:CHRT opened at GBX 565 ($7.38) on Thursday. Cohort has a 1-year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 690.93 ($9.03). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 584.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £231.89 million and a PE ratio of 24.11.
About Cohort
Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.