Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock. Societe Generale’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $62.68 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

