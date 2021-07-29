Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock. Societe Generale’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.
NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $62.68 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
