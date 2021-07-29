Coe Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.08. 264,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,508,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

