Coe Capital Management LLC Invests $106,000 in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KVSB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.