Coe Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 1.4% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.33. 285,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,512,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

