Coe Capital Management LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65,537 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,542,000 after purchasing an additional 93,368 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $978,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.58. 894,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,312,146. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.41. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is -0.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

