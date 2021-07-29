Coe Capital Management LLC Has $412,000 Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Coe Capital Management LLC cut its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $297,325.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock valued at $32,572,853. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLNE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

CLNE remained flat at $$7.75 on Thursday. 112,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,110,036. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

