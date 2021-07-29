Coe Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Coe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 2.5% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.7% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 56,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $556,000. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $965,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.06. 107,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,357. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $121.82 and a 12 month high of $262.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

