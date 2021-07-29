Coe Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 241.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,640 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,128,523. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

