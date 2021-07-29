Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) & Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) Critical Analysis

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) and Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Applied Science Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and Applied Science Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group $20.04 million 4.92 $3.34 million N/A N/A Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Science Products.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Coda Octopus Group and Applied Science Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Science Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coda Octopus Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than Applied Science Products.

Profitability

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and Applied Science Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group 27.32% 15.59% 14.14% Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Science Products has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Applied Science Products on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers CodaOctopus underwater inspection system; 3D MATT, a multiple automatic target tracking solution used for diver tracking; and Echoscope and construction monitoring software used for tracking and placement of single layer armor blocks used in breakwater construction; and 4G Underwater Survey Explorer that provides real-time visualization and automation processing for sonar software. Further, the company provides engineering services and embedded solutions, such as mission computers to prime defense contractors; and Thermite rugged visual computers, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Applied Science Products

Applied Blockchain, Inc. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir City, TN.

