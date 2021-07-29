CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 1,232.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,998 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,332,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,303,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,766,000 after purchasing an additional 188,444 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 630,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 160,255 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNHI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

CNHI stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

