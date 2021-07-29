Cloudflare (NET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Cloudflare has set its Q2 2021 guidance at -0.040–0.030 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at -0.110–0.100 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NET stock opened at $119.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.12 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $119.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.44.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $3,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,401,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 923,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,939,223 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

