Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.24

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clinigen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

