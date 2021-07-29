Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NYSE CCO opened at $2.39 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $33,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $59,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

