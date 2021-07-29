Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $114.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.22. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $148.47. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.