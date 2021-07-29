Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $65.00.
About Citizens Financial Services
Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.
