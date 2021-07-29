Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $65.00.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

