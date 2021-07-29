Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $203.71 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $194.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCTY. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.79.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of PCTY opened at $203.71 on Monday. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $124.75 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.59. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Paylocity by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Paylocity by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.