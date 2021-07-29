Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $203.71 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $194.00.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCTY. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.79.
Shares of PCTY opened at $203.71 on Monday. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $124.75 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.59. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.28 and a beta of 1.27.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Paylocity by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Paylocity by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
