Citigroup Increases OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $71.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OneMain will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 13.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at $9,917,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

