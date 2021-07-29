Citigroup Inc. Sells 742 Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 103,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4,170.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 720,396 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTAB opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76.

