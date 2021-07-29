Citigroup Inc. Sells 14,243 Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 94.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,243 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 829,107 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 266,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 1,036.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 199,391 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,723,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,872,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBTX opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.35.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBTX. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Silverback Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

