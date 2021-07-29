Citigroup Inc. Purchases 362 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 244.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

IPAC stock opened at $66.20 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99.

