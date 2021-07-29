Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 61.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Verastem were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after buying an additional 195,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 354,952 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 728,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Verastem by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Verastem by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $582.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSTM shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Verastem in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

