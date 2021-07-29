Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,403 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 648,370 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in International Money Express by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $619.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.36.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. Research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.