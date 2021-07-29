Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 443 ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $76.36 on Thursday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $57.72 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62.

