Citigroup Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $411.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $378.00 to $411.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.29.

Microsoft stock opened at $286.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 205,940 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,789,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 87,706 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,763,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,274,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $345,392,000 after buying an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,149 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $272,837,000 after buying an additional 364,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

