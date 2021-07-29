Citigroup Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $280.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IQV. Stephens raised IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. boosted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.53.

IQV opened at $245.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

