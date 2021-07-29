Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GVIP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000.

NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.14. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $102.74.

