Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 60,310 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,310 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $54.22 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97.

