Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 47,206 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,206 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period.

Shares of ISDX opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

