Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 116,362 East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERES. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERES stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

