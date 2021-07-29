Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 3,481 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.67. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.23 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.