Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVFB opened at $9.85 on Thursday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

