Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.10% of Renaissance International IPO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPOS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 88,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPOS stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. Renaissance International IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73.

