Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.10% of Renaissance International IPO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPOS. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 88,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPOS opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73. Renaissance International IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

