Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 192.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,095 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,456 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 14.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.35. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.