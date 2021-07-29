Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.95.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

