Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 312,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,898,391. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

