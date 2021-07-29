Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRUS. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

CRUS stock opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.05. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after buying an additional 407,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $65,413,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 112,640 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

