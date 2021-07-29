Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRUS. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.06.
CRUS stock opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.05. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $103.25.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after buying an additional 407,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $65,413,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 112,640 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.