Cipher Hits Market Capitalization of $151,834.14 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $151,834.14 and $104,544.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00244872 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000188 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001358 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00762387 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

