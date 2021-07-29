Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $396.28

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $396.28 and last traded at $394.74, with a volume of 2307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $390.37.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

