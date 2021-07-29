Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Increases Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Cintas has increased its dividend payment by 116.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years.

Cintas stock opened at $390.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas has a 12 month low of $295.52 and a 12 month high of $395.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

