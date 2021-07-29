Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $157.99 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $166.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

