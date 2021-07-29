Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases New Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,305,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,400.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 558,015 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $23,253,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,673,000 after buying an additional 222,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

