Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Lowers Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 343,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $74.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

KFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 in the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.